Join Indigenous Women Outdoors, and half of Pemberton, for the Capra 30 x 30 challenge

November is notoriously grim, a time for hunkering down (or fleeing for the desert), which might be part of the success of the Squamish running store, Capra’s November 30 x 30 challenge. Over past years, while sitting on my couch bemoaning the rain, scrolling through instagram, I’d notice gleeful posts from friends, mud-spattered, flush-cheeked, from outside, hash tagged #capra30x30, and I’d think, oh, that actually looks fun.

Returning for its 7th year “rewriting the November slump”, the Capra 30 x 30 challenge has grown from 60 participants to last year’s 2735 entrants confronting the worst weather ever. This year, again, the invitation starts November 1 and expands to include all kinds of physical activity…

The challenge is simple. Run or walk a minimum of 30 minutes a day, for 30 days straight. It doesn’t have to be fast, it doesn’t have to be far, it just has to last 30 minutes. Join us, partner up, and get your run streak on. This is a virtual challenge, so you can participate from anywhere in the world – you don’t need to be local to participate, to win prizes, or to receive your completion discount – they are redeemable online!

There’s even a dog category. The spirit of the challenge is to run or walk or hike, regardless of the conditions, and push yourself to get out the door every day. You’re even allowed to sub in a + XC Ski, Ski Touring, or Outdoor Bike session, on occasion, if that’s all your work/family life will permit.

Challenge Details

Run or Walk a minimum of 30 minutes, for the 30 days of November After your run/walk, post the details through our online tracking app It costs $30 to enter, but you get a $50 Capra Store Credit upon completion. (Indigenous women can enter through the eventbrite link below for a special entry price.)

We don’t normally amplify commercial or business promotions on the Wellness Almanac – but the benefits of building a habit of moving your body, getting outside, and getting the boost that comes from being part of a community-wide challenge, has us endorsing this opportunity.

Register by October 28! That’s tomorrow! Do it! Seize the moment! Your future self will thank you (although your mid November self might throw a few curses your way.)

Register at https://www.capra.run/products/november-30×30?_pos=1&_sid=08c76c75d&_ss=r

Indigenous women can sign up through Indigenous Women Outdoors, at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/november-30×30-tickets-443324193597