Sign up for a free day at the SLCC unpacking reconciliation and growing your Indigenous Cultural Awareness, Nov 3

Join the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre and Whistler Community Services Society for an immersive course in Indigenous cultural awareness and connection through the lens of Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh and L̓il̓wat7úl to serve as the catalyst for change in Truth and Reconciliation in the Sea to Sky community.

L﻿earn from Ta7talíya Nahanee, Decolonial Consultant, Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh Nation, Tanina Williams, Knowledge Keeper, L̓il̓wat7úl Nation, and Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh and L̓il̓wat7úl Cultural Ambassadors.

L﻿unch will be provided, please plan to be onsite for the entirety of the workshop.