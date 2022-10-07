Check out the Pemberton Museum’s new video

The Pemberton and District Museum is winding down its summer season, with just the rest of October to welcome visitors. In the meantime, they’ve released their first promotional video. The Museum is a great place to get your bearings and begin to build a sense of this place.

They’re an ArtHop venue until October 15, have a beautiful September newsletter for your reading pleasure at https://www.pembertonmuseum.org/media/662123/museum-newsletter-september-2022.pdf, and recently were involved in helping repatriate some woven cedar baskets to the Lil’wat Nation.

Published by Lisa Richardson

