Without truth, there can be no genuine reconciliation.







“Achieving reconciliation is like climbing a mountain—we must proceed a step at a time. It will not always be easy. There will be storms, there will be obstacles, but we cannot allow ourselves to be daunted by the task because the goal is just.” The Honourable Murray Sinclair

One way to further your journey of Reconciliation is to learn more with Indigenous Canada – a FREE 12 lesson online course, a 12-lesson Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) from the Faculty of Native Studies at the University of Alberta, that explores the different histories and contemporary perspectives of Indigenous peoples living in Canada.