A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
Boost your parental toolbox, with free Everyday Mindfulness course at the library
I’ve attended a lot of Susan Reifer’s mindfulness classes over the past few years and recommend her highly. Her insight is deeply grounded and grounding, practical, accessible and backed by a ton of neuroscience.
This partnership with the Pemberton and District Public Library, Whistler Public Library and Whistler Pemberton Literacy Partnership, is geared to provide parents with a toolkit of practical mindfulness and meditation offerings, that you can share with your kids to support them.