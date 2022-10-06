Boost your parental toolbox, with free Everyday Mindfulness course at the library

I’ve attended a lot of Susan Reifer’s mindfulness classes over the past few years and recommend her highly. Her insight is deeply grounded and grounding, practical, accessible and backed by a ton of neuroscience.

This partnership with the Pemberton and District Public Library, Whistler Public Library and Whistler Pemberton Literacy Partnership, is geared to provide parents with a toolkit of practical mindfulness and meditation offerings, that you can share with your kids to support them.

Register with the library.

What: Everyday Mindfulness: A Toolkit for Parents with Susan Reifer

When: 7 pm Monday, October 17th & Tuesday, October 18th

Where: Zoom

Audience: Parents of children aged 10 – 16

Cost: Free!



Help your kids learn to more skillfully navigate daily life’s ups and downs with everyday mindfulness tools.

In this two-hour adult workshop, divided over the course of two consecutive evenings, you’ll learn basic foundations of mindfulness and meditation, and an array of tools and practices you can share with your kids to help support their resilience and well-being.



In session one (Monday, October 17th) we’ll sample introductory mindfulness and meditation practices, and cover a brief overview of the brain structures, biological science and behavioral research behind why and how mindfulness tools are effective for both kids and grown-ups.



In session two (Tuesday, October 18th) we’ll cover an array of specific mindfulness-based exercises that can help support increased self-regulation, resilience, self-awareness, stress management and well-being in youth of varying ages.



Sponsored jointly by the Pemberton Public Library, the Whistler Public Library and the Whistler Pemberton Literacy Partnership, this community learning event will be facilitated by local meditation and mindfulness teacher Susan Reifer, whose workshops have been a popular and regular feature of Whistler Public Library’s events schedule since 2018. Learn more about Susan here: www.susanreifer.com/meditation



Registration for this workshop is required.

This is a two-part workshop please be prepared to attend both sessions.



Email programs@pemberton.bclibrary.ca

Visit the library, or call us at 604-894-6916 to sign up.