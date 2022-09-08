emhám : a September series of events celebrating Indigenous arts and knowledge, presented by Arts Whistler and Lil’wat Nation’s Ts’zil Learning Centre September 8, 2022September 5, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arts Whistler (@artswhistler) emhám Celebrating Indigenous arts and knowledge.Ucwalmícwts /emhám/ to be smart at something, knowledgeable. Adjective. Join Arts Whistler and the Lil’wat Nation’s Ts’zil Learning Centre every Thursday evening in September for Indigenous performances, music, knowledge sharing, and storytelling at the Maury Young Arts Centre. Don’t miss this weekly opportunity to build stronger relationships, share in Indigenous knowledge, and foster greater understanding leading up to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏| The Spiritual Warriors live at Lakeside Park | 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝑴𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟖 | The Nt̓ákmen Calendar with Holly Bikadi | Gathering Medicine with Leigh Joseph of @skwalwenbotanicals| Walking with Plants (film screening) | 𝑲𝒏𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒆𝒅𝒈𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 & 𝑭𝒊𝒍𝒎⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟓 | A Better Understanding of the Seven Sacred Teachings with James Darin Corbiere | 𝑲𝒏𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒆𝒅𝒈𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟐| X̱aayda (Haida) and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) Stories and Song with Kung Jaadee | 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟗 | An Evening with Russell Wallace & Tillicum Shantie | 𝑴𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆Buy tickets at https://artswhistler.com/emham Share this:TwitterLinkedInFacebookPinterestEmailTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Lisa Richardson View all posts by Lisa Richardson