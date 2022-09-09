All Candidates Meeting for local election, September 26 – submit your questions now





We’ve come to the end of the four year cycle during which the current Council (and SLRD Directors) have served. In November, a new Council (and a new Area C director) will be voted in.

PORCA and the Pemberton & District Chamber of Commerce are combining forces to host an All Candidates Meeting Sept 26 from 7-9pm at the Pemberton Community Centre.

This is your chance to meet the people who are putting themselves forward, offering to serve the community. What motivates them? What are they concerned about? How can we collectively shape the future of this community?

To help shape the discussion in advance, you are invited to access a short ANONYMOUS survey which will help provide questions for the All Candidates Meeting at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1xDfIPQTqfQPUUoXEUCP5YykEa2yvlqgGzPcQ3avS1O4/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2ET466BuJY4U06WdfBnCeeD81m9YNT41Mtr6osIXYfGXdJ91poctuT58M&edit_requested=true