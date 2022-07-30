More on the new Bike Park

from the Village of Pemberton’s media release, here are the details you might be clamouring for, about Pemberton’s newest recreation facility slash destination slash hangout:

The Bike Skills Park is open from dawn to dusk daily except during Quiet Hours (11pm – 7am Monday to Saturday and 11pm – 9am Sunday and statutory holidays).

The construction of the Park was made possible by $974,258 in funding from the Province of British Columbia through the Community Economic Resilience stream of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program and $25,000 in funding from the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation.

“While Pemberton’s world-class bike trails are in high demand, they are extremely technical in nature given Pemberton’s terrain and topography. The majority of Pemberton’s trails require an intermediate skill level and there are very few flat beginner trails on which to learn or practice on,” said Ian Kruger, President, PORCA.

“This park will provide a quality facility where riders can progress their skills to better prepare them to tackle more technical trails.”

Congrats to all involved and thanks to the Village of Pemberton and Area C of the SLRD for enfolding this initiative into the recreation vision for the soccer fields zone.

These awesome shots were captured on Opening Day by Geoff Barnett, via long lens (thanks to his respectful social distancing skills.)