PORCA continues to make Pemberton a rad place for kids to ride, with registration opening for the Fall Youth Mountain Bike Program on Tuesday

Registration: Opens Tuesday, August 2nd – 7pm



PORCA is pleased to bring back the Youth Mountain Bike Program for Fall 2022!



They are offering two different days and programs, please note ability level and day/time when registering and click on the correct button below.

Development Program



Ability: Intermediate and Advanced

Day: Sundays (4 sessions)

Duration: 10:00 am – 1:00pm (3 hours)

Dates: September 11, 18, 25, Oct 2

Ages: 7-13

Age Calculation: Must be 7 at start of program

Cost: $190 (Excludes $15 PORCA membership)

Capacity: 18



For a complete description and ability level chart, please go to the website HERE.



After School Program



Ability: Beginner and Intermediate

Day: Mondays (4 sessions)

Duration: 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm (2.5 hours)

Dates: September 12, 19, 26, Oct 3

Ages: 7-13

Age Calculation: Must be 7 at start of program

Cost: $165 (Excludes $15 PORCA membership)

Capacity: 18



For a complete description and ability level chart, please go to our website HERE.

Waitlist: Once registration is full, please add your child to the waitlist. We will be adding children into groups that have space and will add extra groups if we have the staff to do so. The ability to join the program will be based on being appropriate age and ability group for your child, NOT in the order of joining the waitlist. It will take us some time to figure out where there is space available, so we appreciate your patience. We will be in contact with you if we are able to fit your child into a group at the correct age and ability level.



Contact: programs@porcabikes.com

Skills Park Grand Opening

There was so much support for the grand opening of the Pemberton Bike Skills Park. Bravo to PORCA for initiating this project and holding a vision of a place where kids can grow their skills.

You can even win a bike, a Chromag Monk!

About Pemberton Off-Road Cycling Association

Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association is a member-based non-profit organization dedicated to the development and celebration of mountain biking. Respectfully operating on the shared, unceded territory of Lil’wat Nation, PORCA values the time immemorial relationship Lil’wat7ul has with the land, and draws inspiration from their continuous stewardship of this land on which we all work, live, and play.