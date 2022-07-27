Free Business Advisor Coaching sessions available, Thursdays, at the Visitors Centre, from Thursday July 28

Do you need help creating a business plan with cash flow forecast and projected budget?

Would you like to learn about staff recruitment, retention and employee mentorship?

Is a loan in your future?

The Pemberton & District Chamber of Commerce is pleased to offer FREE business advisor coaching sessions in partnership with the Business Development Bank of Canada and Howe Sound Community Futures.

Community Futures is rural Canada’s not-for-profit community economic development network helping entrepreneurs succeed with business loans, coaching, advice and resources.

Kieran Hale, General Manager of Howe Sound Community Services, will be taking appointments for business coaching and advising on Thursdays at the Pemberton Visitors Centre.

Receive counseling and business support for lending to create growth and expansion of your business.

A business analyst will walk you through your business model to ensure you are on track with your business ideas and goals.

Sessions are available as early as Thursday, July 28th and conveniently located in Pemberton at the Visitors Centre.

To book a FREE business coaching appointment email nlangmann@pembertonchamber.com