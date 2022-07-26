A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
An instagram gallery of insight from Lois Fay to keep you going until her poems return in September
When we opted to power down the daily blog for (all of our) summer attention span needs, and shift gears to our instagram account, where a host of guests are primed to take us on a tour of this place through their eyes, I didn’t want y’all to miss out on your weekly poetry fix from Lois Fay Thevarge. Happily, she is adaptable, and switched mediums like a pro, taking over our instagram account last week and pouring out a stream of poetry, prompts, summer love, and insight.
Do take a visit to instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac and scroll through for happy tunes and insightful offerings.
This was one of my favourites. I suggest reading it to yourself in the bathroom mirror every day for a week. Then report back.