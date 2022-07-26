An instagram gallery of insight from Lois Fay to keep you going until her poems return in September

When we opted to power down the daily blog for (all of our) summer attention span needs, and shift gears to our instagram account, where a host of guests are primed to take us on a tour of this place through their eyes, I didn’t want y’all to miss out on your weekly poetry fix from Lois Fay Thevarge. Happily, she is adaptable, and switched mediums like a pro, taking over our instagram account last week and pouring out a stream of poetry, prompts, summer love, and insight.

Do take a visit to instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac and scroll through for happy tunes and insightful offerings.

This was one of my favourites. I suggest reading it to yourself in the bathroom mirror every day for a week. Then report back.

“Dear Human: You’ve got it all wrong.

You didn’t come here to master unconditional love. That is where you came from and where you’ll return. You came here to learn personal love. Universal love. Messy love. Sweaty love. Crazy love. Broken love. Whole love. Infused with divinity. Lived through the grace of stumbling. Demonstrated through the beauty of… messing up. Often. You didn’t come here to be perfect. You already are. You came here to be gorgeously human. Flawed and fabulous. And then to rise again into remembering. But unconditional love? Stop telling that story. Love, in truth, doesn’t need ANY other adjectives. It doesn’t require modifiers. It doesn’t require the condition of perfection. It only asks that you show up. And do your best. That you stay present and feel fully. That you shine and fly and laugh and cry and hurt and heal and fall and get back up and play and work and live and die as YOU. It’s enough. It’s Plenty.”

~ Courtney A. Walsh