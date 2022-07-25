Heat warning for Pemberton today

04:58 EnvCanada issued #Heat warning #Pemberton #BCStorm http://bit.ly/1eEIHKJ

We’re looking at a week of sun and heat, according to Environment Canada, prompting the release of a heat warning this morning at 5am. So find a shady place to sling your hammock, enjoy the freezies it’s been too cold to eat for the last month, be disposal-wise with your butts and roaches, and take care of each other.

Also, check out this post from last year, when I shared all my secret heat wave zero waste survival tips.

Heat Warning in effect for:

Whistler

A heat wave will impact British Columbia this week.



Threat: Daytime high temperatures 31 to 35 degrees Celsius inland and 25 to 29 degrees Celsius near the water. Early morning low temperatures 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.



When: Today to Friday or Saturday.



Locations: Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island.



Remarks: A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week. The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely next weekend.



The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near sunrise.

Extreme heat affects everyone.



The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.