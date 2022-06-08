IN A BOOK

She needed stories
as much as the pages
of a book needed her.

To escape.

In a quiet corner
she read cover to cover
loving & hating characters.

To connect.

Yes, sure she tried
different scenarios on
when storylines lingered.

Long after the last page.

Kúkwstum̓ckacw / Thank you for reading.

Published by loisfay

Life Journal. Words "of present time" take on the sharpness of an emotion, til we write them in to manageable existences and release them.

One thought on “IN A BOOK

  1. Lisa Richardson says:
    Reply

    oh yes. that lingering long after the last page… that feeling of racing to the end to find out what happens and then realizing you only have a few pages left and slowing right down… thank you Lois.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s