She needed stories
as much as the pages
of a book needed her.
To escape.
In a quiet corner
she read cover to cover
loving & hating characters.
To connect.
Yes, sure she tried
different scenarios on
when storylines lingered.
Long after the last page.
Kúkwstum̓ckacw / Thank you for reading.
oh yes. that lingering long after the last page… that feeling of racing to the end to find out what happens and then realizing you only have a few pages left and slowing right down… thank you Lois.