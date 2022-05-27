A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
Of miraculous anniversary sightings: the red-necked Phalarope
Writes our birding correspondent, John Tschopp, this week:
Two things emerge from this for me: a bird will fly half way around the world, in order to revisit a favourite puddle, during a brief global stopover. So let us not overlook the value of puddles and ephemeral water bodies in parking lots and flooded fields, as we landscape and scrape our valley into submission.
Two: passion is contagious. I’m not that interested in birds, if I’m honest. But John’s genuine enthusiasm and generosity, has brought me into the fold. So don’t be afraid of your quirky interests and sidelined passions. We are enriched by them!