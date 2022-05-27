Of miraculous anniversary sightings: the red-necked Phalarope

“A year ago I was privileged to observe and photograph a rare bird for Pemberton, a Red-necked Phalarope. The date was May 19 2021. This spring I kept my eyes on that same puddle of water, on private property. One day, there it was, another Red-necked Phalarope. Modern cameras put a date to the pictures taken. What a surprise ! At home on the screen the picture had the label May 19 2022, exactly one year later. The same location, the same day, all without GPS, amazing ! One also has to realize, this small Wader spends 10 months of the year in the middle of the worlds oceans. It comes to solid ground only to raise young on tundra. The bird only put on a two night show in Pemberton.

At the same time last week, a very nice Yellowleg was feeding at the same wet spot.

Happy birding.