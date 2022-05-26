The Museum welcomes new curator

Charmaine Carpenter has stepped into the role of Curator at the Pemberton and District Museum and Archives.

Charmaine moved to Whistler in 2017 and worked for Arts Whistler as the Street Entertainment Coordinator, Gallery Curator and Program Coordinator until the Pandemic shut things down. Immersed up until that point in the local arts and culture community, it took the pandemic to give her the chance to explore the natural wonders of the area and commit to learning to ski.

In 2019, Charmaine curated Levi Nelson’s solo show: After the Blast, presented at The Gallery in the Maury Young Art Centre. After the Blast reflected the artist’s unique voice, his perspective of the world around him and his role in it as an indigenous artist. “I love driving through Pemberton and seeing his work on flag poles and electrical boxes,” says Charmaine.

Before her time with Arts Whistler, Charmaine spent four years as the Marketing and Programs Manager of the Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Association (Main Street), Vancouver’s oldest neighbourhood, developing events and programs that celebrated the unique and colourful history of Mount Pleasant.

From 2016-2017, she was the activation curator and lead programmer for the Vancouver Mural Festival, which was hosted on Main Street and welcomed over 80,000 attendees. Working with artists, performers, musicians and community organizations, she lead of an army of 17-20 UBC Summer Students to bring the festivals to life. She guided walking tours throughout Mount Pleasant and worked with Emily Carr students enrolled in the Public Art program in 2016-2018, to develop neighbourhood inspired public art projects.

I am excited to see how Charmaine’s experience comes to life to flavour her role at the Museum.

The Museum opened up again for the season on the 19th of May, 10am – 5pm, without the restrictions of last year.

As noted in their May newsletter (check it out here), you can book a school visit, or a group visit for 10 or more people, or request a guided tour – all in advance. Or, drop by with friends and family, bring a coffee or lunch, and enjoy the site’s benches, chairs, picnic tables and covered decks. You can also book the space for luncheons, musical recitals, art display, photo or video shoots, or private events.

And if you want to support the work of the Museum, join! Annual memberships are help demonstrate community support when the Museum applies for grants. Individual memberships are $15, families are $20. Keep up to date with historical happenings and contribute to the preservation of Pemberton and District history by becoming a member.