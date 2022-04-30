Tanina Rose Williams turns her BC Small Business Awards experience into an eloquent assessment of the state of reconciliation in this country

Even when she’s meant to be talking-herself-up, Tanina Williams is an educator, trying to build bridges between indigenous and non-indigenous folk.

Last night, her business Amawilc was showcased as a top-five finalist for the BC Small Business awards.

She used that platform to share about what reconciliation looks like, right now. And what it could be.

She is also graduating from the Lil’wat Language and Culture Certificate Program.

Watch the video here. Congratulations Tanina, and thank you for your good work in the world.