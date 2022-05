It was a satisfying crop of birds for half an hour effort on Riverlands, reports our man with the binoculars, John Tschopp. Thanks, as always, to his generosity, in sharing sightings and his photography.

Female Mountain Bluebird. Photo courtesy John Tschopp

Yellow-rumped Warbler. Photo courtesy John Tschopp

Townsend’s Solitaire. Photo courtesy John Tschopp

Western Sandpiper. photo courtesy John Tschopp