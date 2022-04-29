Let’s look at lake trash differently

The award-winning photojournalist (who was arrested while taking photographs covering Wet’suwet’en… see her account at https://thenarwhal.ca/opinion-amber-bracken-rcmp-arrest/) Amber Bracken, recently said (I’m paraphrasing) that when we make things beautiful, we make hard things easier to look at.
I think some of that sentiment has powered Diving In BC: The Art of Cleaning Lakes and Oceans, who enlisted a squad of regional artists to turn lake-dumped litter into art.
I mean, what do you do with beer cans, BIC lighters, lost paddles, and dropped sunglasses?
The art for Turning Trash into Treasure was created by Michael Binkley & Olivia Richardson, Cori Creed, Monica Gewurz, Arne Gutmann, Sarah Haxby, Cath Hughes, Cary Lopes, Paulo Lopes, Liz Nankin, Joe Suave and Karen Yaremkewich.