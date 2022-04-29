Let’s look at lake trash differently

The award-winning photojournalist (who was arrested while taking photographs covering Wet’suwet’en… see her account at https://thenarwhal.ca/opinion-amber-bracken-rcmp-arrest/) Amber Bracken, recently said (I’m paraphrasing) that when we make things beautiful, we make hard things easier to look at.

I think some of that sentiment has powered Diving In BC: The Art of Cleaning Lakes and Oceans, who enlisted a squad of regional artists to turn lake-dumped litter into art.

I mean, what do you do with beer cans, BIC lighters, lost paddles, and dropped sunglasses?

The first art exhibit is now on tour with the first stop in beautiful Squamish at the Foyer Gallery in the Squamish public Library. The eleven stunning pieces of art were created from a range of objects recovered through clean-up dives at local lakes and ocean sites. The art will be on display in Squamish until the end of the month. The Art of Cleaning Lakes and Oceans

The art for Turning Trash into Treasure was created by Michael Binkley & Olivia Richardson, Cori Creed, Monica Gewurz, Arne Gutmann, Sarah Haxby, Cath Hughes, Cary Lopes, Paulo Lopes, Liz Nankin, Joe Suave and Karen Yaremkewich.