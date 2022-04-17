Choose local: Chamber celebrates Stay Wild

The Pemberton and District Chamber of Commerce sent some of our incredibly talented local photographers out, to capture our local business community in action, as part of their Love Pemberton, Buy Local campaign. So, the initiative just keeps on giving, with these rolling portraits of the people who make this place special. We’ve shared profiles of Clemens Machilek from Ars Lignea, and Chef Stephanie Christiansen from A Chef’s Life. Today, meet Leah Langlois. (You can follow along yourself via their instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/pembertoncofc/ But we’ll keep resurfacing the profiles here, because, if we don’t support what we’ve got, we’ll lose it. It’s that simple. Local business thrives when we choose them, over global monopolies and unsustainable supply chains.)

Meet Leah Langlois, owner of Stay Wild Natural Health — Pemberton’s Health Food Store and Juice Bar, which celebrated its five-year anniversary this past January. Stay Wild offers organic produce, supplements, herbs and eco-friendly products. Known as a true local’s hangout where not much beats catching up with an old friend over Chaga Chais, Green Warrior smoothies and a build your-own grain bowls. Have an health issue? Stay Wild’s staff are always keen to help you on your path to optimal health. Oh, and indulge in their Peanut Butter Cups, but try to eat only one.

Q) What do you love about owning a business in Pemberton?

I absolutely love working/living in Pemberton. Before opening Stay Wild I felt like I knew a large majority of people in Pemberton. I was so very wrong. It has been amazing to meet and become friends with some many people from different walks of life. I learn something new from our customers each and everyday.

Q) Do you have any advice for someone looking to start a business or take over a business in Pemberton?

Work/Life balance is real! It is so important to make time for yourself to continue to do the things you love. When opening a business, it is very hard to balance both. I maybe didn’t excel at that. I would recommend to work hard, but to take time for yourself as much as possible.

Q) What is on Stay Wild’s horizon for 2022?

New products. Hoping to have some guest speakers in evenings.

Q) What is your secret to hiring and retaining awesome staff?

Staff is everything! I have been so very fortunate to have so many fantastic staff. I couldn’t do this without them. Work environment is so important. I hope that the reason I have been so lucky with great staff, is because they feel empowered, appreciated and safe in this environment.

Q) Who is Leah outside of Stay Wild?

I moved here to snowboard, and still do it every chance I get. I always feel like I haven’t had enough of winter when spring approaches. However, I do love a sunny day, good books and lake dips. Oh and cats, I love cats!

Photos: @anastasiachomlack