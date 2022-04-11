Chamber introduces A Chefs Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pemberton + District Chamber (@pembertoncofc) Meet Stephanie Christiansen aka Chef Steph aka owner of A Chef’s Life, who is best known for her mastery of cooking with fusion mix of cuisines and flavours — specializing in French cuisine, Asian flavours, Game, Seafood, desserts and pastries.



After accumulating numerous awards in culinary competitions and cooking for royalty and celebrities in over 20 countries, there came a point after 18 years where her passion was starting to fade. She realized she needed to make a change from the restaurant world, so in 2016 she began to offer a private chef experience — A Chef’s Life — in Whistler and remote lodges throughout BC.



Then Covid hit and Chef Steph had to change her business plan into the meal delivery service. She was lucky enough that people loved the meals she offers, such as Moroccan Spiced Chicken Legs, Louisiana Shrimp Gumbo or Thyme and Garlic BC Pork Tenderloin, and business boomed. She moved to Pemberton, found her kitchen on Prospect St, and continues to offer personal chef services, dinner party services, meal delivery services and more. How does she do it all? With special thanks to her boyfriend Troy Narhgang, who also is a highly skilled chef and helps out in the shop three days a week.



Chef Steph seems to be always on the move, not one to stay in her culinary lane, and just bought ‘The Paddle Barn’ on One Mile Lake. Her vision for 2022 is to bring in more ideas into her shop, implement a food program and more community activities. When she is not creating Pad Thai, ramens, and chicken Puttanesca pasta bowls, Steph can be found fishing with her dog in the summer and skiing in the winter.

@achefslife87 #acheflife #areyouhungryyet

📷: @anastasiachomlack

We’re excited to share these profiles of local businesses, which have been brought about thanks to the Pemberton and District Chamber of Commerce.