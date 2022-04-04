Screening of Sam and Me, at launch of Pemberton’s Community Climate Action Plan – register now for Wednesday April 6 6pm show at the Pemberton Community Centre

Register on Eventbrite

To officially launch Pemberton’s Community Climate Action Plan, a special screening of “Sam & Me: Lessons from a Life on Snow” featuring local PSS Student Sam Tierney and Whistler’s Mike Douglas, is happening at the Library on Wednesday!

The free film screening, panel discussion and prizes, will serve as a fundraiser for “Protect Our Winters” (POW), and is presented by the Village of Pemberton.

Here are the details: 

VoP Climate Action Plan Launch and Movie Night (POW Fundraiser)

Wednesday April 6, 2022 – Doors: 6 pm, Movie: 6:30 pm

Pemberton Community Centre (Great Hall) – please enter via the doors off the greenspace

Vaccine Passports are required to attend this event.

The maximum number of tickets available is 150, so please register right away to secure your seat.

(The maximum number of tickets available is 150, so please register right away to secure your seat.)

