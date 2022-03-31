Spring courses from the Whistler Institute/BCIT are open for registration

Registration is now open for part-time Business and Leadership courses running this spring.

These courses are accredited through BCIT and brought to Whistler in partnership with the Whistler Institute, as part of a collaborative effort to bring public post-secondary education to Whistler.

For more details on spring classes in Digital Marketing, Presenting and Analysing Data in Excel, as well as fall Indigenous and Intercultural Awareness classes presented in partnership with the Líl̓wat Nation, go to https://whistlerinstitute.com/bcit/