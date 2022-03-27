Theatre. Here. Treat yourself. Buy tix now!

Billed as an amazing true story of Chaplin John Weir Foote – the only Canadian Army chaplain to win the Victoria Cross for valour during the Second World War, told through a riveting, one man performance, Padre X is brought to us by Pemberton’s own Renata Zablotney.

Coming to the Pemberton Community Chruch this April 8, 9, 15, and 16, and to the Maury Young Arts Centre April 22.

Book tickets for the Pemberton shows via https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/26987789103

Book for the Whistler show at https://www.showpass.com/padrex/

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s