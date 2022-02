Bee-keepers and the bee-curious, protecting our pollinators is a beautiful thing to do, and requires some savvy. I was lucky enough to attend an earlier workshop in the fall on bee-keeping basics, hosted by Qwalimak Nlepcalten, the Lil’wat Farm, and presented by the incredible bee-keeper Carolyn Essaunce. A second offering is coming up, and will focus on early winter and spring management and diseases and pests… Reach out to Shannon if you’re interested.

