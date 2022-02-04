‘Unprecedented’: 19 evacuation alerts, 16 evacuation orders issued by SLRD last year, because CLIMATE

‘Unprecedented’ has become the new normal, says the SLRD’s Protective Services department.

In providing an annual recap to the Board last week, the team recounted that an Emergency Operation Centre was active for 121 days in 2021 – for three main events — June heatwaves with surface flooding from extreme glacier and snowmelt conditions, summer wildfires and fall atmospheric rivers and landslides – all underpinned by the ongoing pandemic. These events lead to four states of local emergency, 19 evacuation alerts and 16 evacuation orders being declared last year by SLRD.

As we enter 2022, the SLRD has now had three years in a row where major emergencies and disasters have touched every corner of the region, with the pandemic underpinning multiple heatwaves, floods, debris flows, landslides and wildfires. SLRD Protective Services Annual Report 2021

“Climate science is clear that this is our new normal, making climate action and disaster risk reduction our top priority for supporting community resilience,” the report by SLRD notes.

In response, the SLRD has created a new role, a Climate Action and Resilience Specialist, to develop an evidence-based climate action plan, demonstrating a coordinated regional approach that incorporates an equity lens.

And in the meantime, the Pemberton & District Public Library and Stewardship Pemberton, will get the conversation started, on Thursday, February 24.

What: Climate Change: A Facilitated Community Discussion with Veronica Woodruff

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Where: Zoom

Been thinking about climate change? In partnership with the Pemberton and District Library, Stewardship Pemberton Society will host a facilitated community conversation on climate change.

This isn’t a night of experts, but rather an opportunity to bring your ideas, observations, concerns, and resources to a community discussion; come simply to listen or to contribute with intention.

The night will start with a short, 10-minute presentation on some of the influential ideas for us, and then we would like to hear from you!

The goal of the evening is to host a community check-in and we will be following up this first session with additional evenings focusing more specifically on actions with invited experts.

We hope to see all community members of the watershed, including youth, to hear your thoughts!

Sign up at the link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/climate-change-a-facilitated-community-discussion-with-veronica-woodruff-registration-229546548907?aff=odeimcmailchimp