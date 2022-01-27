Amazing prizes dropping weekly in Pemberton + District Chamber of Commerce’s LOVE Pemberton Buy Local campaign

If you’re on instagram, make sure you’re following the Pemberton + District Chamber of Commerce, @pembertoncofc, where they’re rolling out the latest phase of the LOVE PEMBERTON, BUY LOCAL campaign, which means celebrating all our local businesses and offerings and giving away a ton of great prizes.

If you’ve been in a kind of retreat for the last two years, as I have, and feel disconnected with the community and what’s going on, it’s a super fun way of being reminded of the people and businesses that give flavour to this town.

This week, they’re spotlighting local sled outlets, Valley Chainsaw and Backcountry Motorsports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pemberton + District Chamber (@pembertoncofc) Last week, it was Copper Cayuse Backcountry Outfitters, and the week before, it was Mynt Salon. Oh, and before that it was PORCA.

It’s a great campaign to get your finger back on the pulse of the local landscape, and help all our local business folk grow their instagram communities and their ability to keep people up to date with their offerings.

We’re growing local champions, so we can grow together.