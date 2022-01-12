I won a shirt for loving local! Who do you want to give a shout-out to?

Loved the energy the Pemberton & District Chamber of Commerce put into lifting up local legends aka businesses in the last few weeks, and for getting swept up in the good-vibes, I won a t-shirt!

All I had to do was say what I love about shopping local. I mean, seriously. What’s hard about that?

Is there someone locally you’d like to lift up? Shout out?

I’m thinking that the snow plow drivers deserve high fives and hot drinks for their incredible work through this epic snowy few weeks.

Who else would you send some love to?

Published by Lisa Richardson

