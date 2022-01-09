Library launches free online Natural Wellness series, with Anxiety

Once a month, from January – April, the Pemberton and District Public Library will be hosting Dr. Jill Scott ND to cover 4 different health topics from a naturopathic perspective.

The series will begin with Anxiety on Monday, January 10th at 7 pm on Zoom.

Anxiety is one of our emotions that is a survival skill. However, when anxiety causes sleep disturbance, holds us back from social situations or being able to get through our workday without panic attacks, we need to support our nervous system to find a better balance.

Join Dr. Jill Scott ND to learn more about how you can take back control. Discuss how sleep, diet, genetics, micronutrient deficiencies, and the environment plays a role in anxiety. Registration is required!

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/wellness-series-with-dr…

About the speaker:

Dr. Jill Scott ND has been a naturopathic doctor since 2003. Dr. Scott ND first earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida and then graduated with her Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from the National College of Naturopathic Medicine in Portland, Oregon, in 2003. After practicing for 17 years in the lower mainland, she recently joined Connections Wellness Studio in Pemberton. Dr. Scott ND was born in the southern United States and grew up in Belgium and France. Now a Canadian citizen, she has been living in Canada since 2004. In addition to the healing arts, Dr. Scott ND is passionate about travelling and the outdoors. Her journeys through more than 30 countries have seen her cycle through Ireland and Vietnam, hike the Inca Trail in Peru, walk 600 miles on the Camino de Santiago in Spain, walk 2000 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada, and climb Africa’s tallest mountain, Mt. Kilimanjaro. With her two children, her family has backpacked through El Salvador, Nicaragua, Belize, Panama, Croatia, and Slovenia.