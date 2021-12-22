Here comes the snow! Keep your shovel handy.

Here’s a shout-out to the snow plough drivers, the shovelers, the public works crews, the emergency managers and staff, the helpful neighbours and grandkids, who clear front steps and driveways and shovel off cars… and here’s to the friends and relatives who send texts or call to check in, and to the people who lend a shoulder or a hand when things are slippery underfoot, to those who don’t walk past someone who seems to be struggling… but stop to help, or inquire if they can…

because, it looks like an all-hands on deck kinda week, with significant snowfall forecast for today.

And if we have learned nothing, in this past year, it’s that we can’t get through things all on our own… at least, it’s a lot less fun, than knowing that someone has got your in their thoughts.

An hour ago, just before noon, Environment Canada issued a Winter Storm Warning, predicting:

Snowfall mixed with freezing precipitation today and tonight. Snowfall amounts: Near 25 cm by overnight for the Sea to Sky highway and Whistler region. Locations: Whistler, Pemberton, and Sea to Sky Highway – north of Brandywine to Whistler. Time span: Now into tonight. Remarks: An intense Pacific weather system will continue to bring snow to the region. Near 12 cm of snow has fallen over the Sea to Sky highway and Whistler so far. For areas north of Whistler including Pemberton, periods of snow with a risk of freezing rain will continue today and tonight. However, for the rest of the region, expect periods of rain today as temperatures have warmed to above freezing. Snow will return this evening as the air mass cools. Additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected before the snow tapers off late overnight. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

So, take care!

Lil’wat Nation has announced that their Public Works crew will be busy gearing up for the snow, to clear roads… Crew will focus on priority routes, and residents can help with snow clearing by

Removing vehicles parked on streets to allow proper and safe snow clearing for our operators.

Clearing of driveways/windrows (Please note it is not possible to plow roads without creating windrows in driveways. Windrows are the responsibility of residents to clear).

Helping neighbors and elders with their driveways

The Village of Pemberton has also shared that their Public Works crews are focusing on keeping priority routes open throughout the Village. Once crews have successfully plowed and sanded/salted priority routes, work on residential routes will begin.

Residents can help with snow clearing by:

• removing your vehicle from the street

• clearing the snow from driveways and sidewalks

• not dumping snow onto municipal roads, trails, ditches, or neighbouring properties.

Photo by David Ward