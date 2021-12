It is okay to have levels of stress right now that you don’t have the skills to navigate. I think many of us are in that boat… Every time I think I’ve leveled up my regulation skills, another pressure is added…

On Wednesday, the Lil’wat Nation, Ts’zil Learning Centre and Capilano University are offering a free zoom workshop, led by Tanya Richman, on skilling up your stress responses. All people, of all ancestries, are welcome.

https://capu.zoom.us/j/67077166167