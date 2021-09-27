The Library would like to gift you a book

The Pemberton & District Public Library will be closed on Thursday September 30th, 2021 for the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Traditionally September 30th has been known as Orange Shirt Day. This new national day for truth and reconciliation was created to commemorate the history and ongoing trauma caused by residential schools and to honour those who were lost and the survivors, families and communities who continue to grieve.



We encourage you to use this day to deepen your understanding of current and past histories of indigenous people’s experiences.

Visit the Pemberton & District Public Library on Monday September 27 or Tuesday September 28 to to receive a FREE book* related to Truth and Reconciliation.

We’ll be giving away copies of the following books:

21 Things you may not know about the Indian Act by Bob Joseph.

Sugar Falls: A Residential School Story by David Robertson.

When We Were Alone by David Robertson

*While stocks last, 1 book per family.

This initiative was created by the wonderful staff of Smithers Public Library and has been generously funded by LawMatters and Courthouse Libraries BC