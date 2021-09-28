Orange shirts and “truth and reconciliation” tees are available at Ts’zil

In their post, “How to be an ally to Indigenous people and communities”, shared to instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac this week, Destination Indigenous offer some ways to approach our learning and unlearning commitment, starting with showing your support by purchasing an orange shirt from an Indigenous-owned organization.

(Because honestly, enough people have profited from the exploitation of Indigenous people, we really don’t need to perpetuate that.)

It is easy for us here, because we can just make a friendly masked visit to the gift shop at the Lil’wat7ul Culture Centre, in the beautiful space shared with the Ts’zil Learning Centre.

They have a selection of orange shirts, with the Every Child Matters design on the front, as well as white and grey shirts, with the words “honouring the children who survived and remembering those who didn’t” on the back.

Youth sizes xs-xl $13, adult sizes small to 2XL $16.