Drum to honour the children. Join Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc on September 30 at 2:15 pm Pacific to drum and sing for the missing children of Indian Residential Schools

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc calls on people worldwide to drum simultaneously for the missing children of Indian Residential Schools for the first Canadian National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, this September 30 at 2:15 pm Pacific time.

After a global outpouring of interest and support for the missing children from the Kamloops Indian Residential School, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is offering a way for people to connect, support and ground into the importance of this very first Canadian National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is calling upon people around the world to gather – safely – to drum and sing with us for the missing children of Indian Residential Schools.

“It’s time to honour the children, and the unrelenting spirit of these Ancestors. It’s time to drum for the healing of the Indian Residential Schools Survivors who carried the burden of knowing where the children were buried, and to drum for the healing of the families and communities whose children did not come home,” stated Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is urging everyone to learn the Secwepemc Honour Song so that all who join in may do so in unity with drumbeat and voice. The song is available through Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc social media channels as well as on the dedicated web page https://tkemlups.ca/drum/

“We invite you to share this song, to teach it and record it in schools, workplaces, and living rooms. Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is calling upon the world to help us shine a light on truth, the pursuit of justice and peace, as well as healing for all affected by these beloved missing children. The confirmation of the missing children has impacted people locally, regionally, nationally and even globally. Secwepemc Elders have said that it is the children that are going to bring us together. We want to make the world a better place for children everywhere and give them hope and assurances, that every child matters,” declared Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir.

FAQ

QUESTION: Is there a zoom or other streaming that people can join?

ANSWER: Given how this is a worldwide call out for participation, it gets tricky to try and coordinate everyone so, we are asking people to tag us and use the hashtag #DrumForTheChildren

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Social Media:

We will share the videos through our channels- in using the hashtag and tagging us, it is easier to share.

QUESTION: Can anyone learn the song and join in?

ANSWER: Absolutely. The confirmation of the missing children has impacted everyone locally, regionally, nationally and even globally. Secwepemc Elders have said that it is the children that are going to bring us together. We sincerely hope that that is the case that real reconciliation with First Nations truly happens because of the children. For everyone, regardless of your background, we want to make the world a better place for all our children and give them hope and assurances, that every child does matter.

QUESTION: If we are not all gathered together physically, why drum at the same time (2:15 Pacific)?

ANSWER: We really want to encourage a sense of unity and engagement. We look forward to bearing witness to people joining us, from Secwepemcúlecw, our homelands, to around the world- connected by a song that honours the children in our care as well as those laying to rest in other areas.

QUESTION: Why 2:15 pm?

ANSWER: 215 was the number that made a ripple around the world at the end of May of this year (2021) about the truth of missing children in unmarked graves at the sites of former Indian Residential Schools. It was chosen as a way to honour those who are currently in Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc caretakership. Since the news about the 215 at Tk’emlúps, more children have been confirmed at other Indian Residential Schools sites in Canada and the USA. At Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, we know that our work has only just begun.