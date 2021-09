When the customers came to the Miller’s farm, for the first time, at Slow Food Cycle Sunday, something amazing happened. People were able to connect with the source of their food. And the farmers were able to get an understanding of what people wanted to eat. Or drink. And so a seed was planted, that grew into the BeerFarmers, farm brewery.

