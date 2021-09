Go for a run. Or a walk. Or a ride. On Sunday. Any where. Any way. Alone, or with a fundraising team. Do it in the memory of Terry Fox and in tribute to anyone you’ve known and loved who has had to stare down a cancer diagnosis, and cover some impossible terrain.

Last year, our communities raised $1150.00 from donations and school events.

For more information, and to make your contribution, go to https://terryfox.org/terry-fox-run