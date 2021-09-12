Seriously? A singalong?!!! Wednesday September 15 6:30pm

The Pemberton & District Public Library and Whistler Public present Barbed Choir in Pemberton, BC

“because I’m still in love with you, I want to see you dance again…”

Do you love to sing? Do you love meeting new people? Do you like all types of rock music, new and old?

Come out and sing with Barbed Choir in Pemberton! 

This session will take place at the Pemberton & District Public Library on Wednesday, September 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. 

This event will be held outdoors so please dress appropriately. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be postponed.


The group will be singing Harvest Moon by Neil Young.

Join the Barbed Choir on Facebook to find out what we’re singing and to learn more about the group: facebook.com/groups/barbedchoir/

Registration is required to attend! 

Register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/barbed-choir-tickets-169165078303

Published by Lisa Richardson

