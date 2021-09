The Pemberton Museum and Mile One Eating House are cooking up something special – September’s Date Night series! Thursdays, from 5pm to 7pm, on September 9, 16, and 23, you can reserve a private table in the Pioneer Village and enjoy one of three delicious Mile One dinners, and a Sparkmouth drink, for just $20 each.

Reserve your spot and pay in advance by calling 604 894 5504 or emailing info@pembertonmuseum.org, between 10am and 5pm.