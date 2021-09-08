Vote – in advance, by mail, or on the 20th

Heads up. In case you missed it, there’s been a snap election called by the PM, and we’re headed to the polls on Monday September 20, 2021.

Election day is :

Monday, September 20, 2021

Advance voting takes place on :

Friday, September 10, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Monday, September 13, 2021

EDIT: An All-Candidates Meeting hosted by the Whistler Chamber of Commerce, Arts Whistler, and Pique newsmagazine, moderated by Mo Douglas, is taking place tonight, from 6pm – 8pm. Register to attend at the link: https://business.whistlerchamber.com/events/details/whistler-s-virtual-all-candidates-meeting-2147

Candidates on the ballot for the Sept. 20 election include incumbent Patrick Weiler (Liberals); former MP John Weston (Conservative); Avi Lewis (NDP); Mike Simpson (Green Party); and Doug Bebb (PPC), along with the Rhino Party’s Gordon Jeffrey and independents Terry Grimwood and Chris MacGregor.

If you’re registered, you should receive a voter information card in the mail by September 10. It tells you where and when you can vote. If the name and address on your card are correct and you meet the eligibility criteria stated on the card, you’re ready to vote. Bring this card with you, along with accepted ID, to make the voting process easier when you go to vote.

If you don’t get a voter information card, or the information on the card is incorrect, your voter information may not be up to date. Use the Online Voter Registration Serviceto check your registration, register or update your address information, or call us at 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY) for assistance.

You can also register when you go to vote. To find your assigned election day or advance polling stations, use the online Voter Information Service.

If you want to vote by mail, request your special mail in ballot NOW. The request for a mail in ballot has to be made to the Elections Canada office before Tuesday, September 14, 6:00 p.m. (You will have to upload your personal information/ID online, in order to request it.)