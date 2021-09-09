$3000 tourism innovation grants available, apply by Oct 6

There can be many challenges and barriers to bringing a new tourism idea, experience or partnership to fruition.

I can think of a few just now, sitting here, starting with pandemic fatigue, uncertainty about what’s to come, and how lonely it feels to do the heavy lifting to bring an idea to life. One of the most effective remedies for this, I have found, is to share an idea with someone, or ask for help. The boost I’ve received recently, when I’ve shared an idea, has been mind-blowing, and reminds me to keep working on that dangerous little self-reliance bug in my system, to receive support and encouragement.

If your little spark of an idea has a tourism-bent to it, here’s something that might help you shift from idea to action.

To help elevate new tourism ideas, Destination BC and Tourism Innovation Lab have just launched the Sea to Sky ‘Spark” Program.

Successful applicants will be matched with a 3-month mentorship, awarded a $3,000 grant, gain access to a support network and receive ongoing guidance.

This opportunity is open to ALL SLRD communities.

To learn more, contact Mandy Rousseau the SLRD’s Regional Business Liaison mrousseau@slrd.bc.ca.

UPCOMING INFO SESSIONS/WEBINARS:

– Sept 16 @ 11:30am-12:15pm PT

– Sept 29 @ 5:00pm-5:45pm PT

Register at www.tourisminnovation.ca/SeatoSky to learn more.

Hey #SeatoSky tourism entrepreneurs and innovators!We are very excited to announce our 2nd BC “Spark” Mentorships & Grants Program presented by Destination British Columbia, and in collaboration with Government of British Columbia, Tourism Squamish, District of Squamish, Village of Pemberton, Tourism Pemberton, Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW), Go Whistler, Indigenous Tourism BC, SLRD – Squamish-Lillooet Regional District.

This offering is a project of the Tourism Innovation Lab, a collab presented by Destination BC, and our regional governments and tourism associations. The goal is to inspire entrepreneurs, small businesses and non-profit organizations to come forward with creative ideas that will generate new tourism opportunities, experiences and partnerships in the Sea to Sky area.

You could be selected to receive $3000, mentorship and additional partner support to help get you started. Deadline to apply is October 6. www.tourisminnovation.ca/SeatoSky

via https://www.facebook.com/TourismInnovationCanada and the SLRD