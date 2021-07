This year, we have handed the reins to instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac to Amanda Ritchie, a writer whose wordcraft and photography I admire.

She introduces herself so beautifully in this post and has been sharing a perspective on this territory, her territory, the land of her bones and her ancestors, that is a gift for us to ride along with.

Take a peek, leave a comment, lift her up. It is through sharing our stories that we can grow stronger as a community.