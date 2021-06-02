How can you be an ally?

Jackie Andrew shared these words this week- helpful guidance for navigating the news of late. Do take the time to read it.
There is so much I appreciate here… the context for understanding how our actions, and words, and posts, might have unintended impacts, despite our best intentions.
I also appreciate the way Jackie redirects those good intentions. Do you want to help? Wonderful. Here are some things you can do:
- work to change the beliefs about First Nations people that you might carry, or that the institutions you are part of might carry
- re-educate yourself and your circles on residential schools and truth and reconciliation
- push for higher reparation in legal realms
- help someone cope with their day to day healing
- show people that you care and respect them
- write letters to governments, the churches, sign petitions
- learn from real sources, people and programs
- give care packages
- donate to drug and alcohol programs, safe houses, MMIGW, transition homes, food banks
- genuinely befriend a First Nations person or program
Be kind to yourself. Be kind to each other.