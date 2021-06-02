How can you be an ally?

Jackie Andrew shared these words this week- helpful guidance for navigating the news of late. Do take the time to read it.

There is so much I appreciate here… the context for understanding how our actions, and words, and posts, might have unintended impacts, despite our best intentions.

I also appreciate the way Jackie redirects those good intentions. Do you want to help? Wonderful. Here are some things you can do:

  • work to change the beliefs about First Nations people that you might carry, or that the institutions you are part of might carry
  • re-educate yourself and your circles on residential schools and truth and reconciliation
  • push for higher reparation in legal realms
  • help someone cope with their day to day healing
  • show people that you care and respect them
  • write letters to governments, the churches, sign petitions
  • learn from real sources, people and programs
  • give care packages
  • donate to drug and alcohol programs, safe houses, MMIGW, transition homes, food banks
  • genuinely befriend a First Nations person or program

Be kind to yourself. Be kind to each other.

