How can you be an ally?

Jackie Andrew shared these words this week- helpful guidance for navigating the news of late. Do take the time to read it.

There is so much I appreciate here… the context for understanding how our actions, and words, and posts, might have unintended impacts, despite our best intentions.

I also appreciate the way Jackie redirects those good intentions. Do you want to help? Wonderful. Here are some things you can do:

work to change the beliefs about First Nations people that you might carry, or that the institutions you are part of might carry

re-educate yourself and your circles on residential schools and truth and reconciliation

push for higher reparation in legal realms

help someone cope with their day to day healing

show people that you care and respect them

write letters to governments, the churches, sign petitions

learn from real sources, people and programs

give care packages

donate to drug and alcohol programs, safe houses, MMIGW, transition homes, food banks

genuinely befriend a First Nations person or program

Be kind to yourself. Be kind to each other.