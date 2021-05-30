One Pemberton service hub is now live

One Pemberton is a online hub providing essential COVID-19 information and resources to the Pemberton Community.



The hub acts as a single source of COVID-19 support tools, community resources and useful links to ensure you stay informed and connected.



The OnePemberton online hub was funded by Whistler Community Foundation’s 2020 Emergency Fund Grant Program and the project was led by the Village of Pemberton Mayor’s Task Force for COVID-19 Response and Recovery.



The need for a central online hub for COVID-19 and the scope of the project was informed by members of the Village of Pemberton Mayor’s Task Force.

The Mayor’s Taskforce was comprised of the Village of Pemberton Mayor, a Village Council member, Financial Services, Financial Planning and Mental Health Professionals, Community members-at-large and representatives from the Pemberton & District Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Pemberton, Sea to Sky Community Services and WorkBC.



Check it out today at OnePemberton.ca

You can also check out the Sea to Sky Safety Net which provides a similar round-up of resources, from a corridor-wide perspective.