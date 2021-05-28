May Birdwatch with John Tschopp presents The Shore Bird Show

When I tracked down the Pectoral Sandpipers a week ago on a puddle of still water the size of a hockey rink, I did not realize they were the opening act of a show of shore birds and waders that should last a week.

Every day new actors would show up, others moved on.

Of special interest to me was the Red-necked Phalarope. It is a bird that spends 10 months of the year on the open southern ocean in company of Albatross and Shearwater.

Male Phalarope. Photo by John Tschopp

The brighter colored bird (below) is the female.

Red necked Phalarope. Photo by John Tschopp.

She mates with a male at the shores of the Arctic ocean, lays the eggs and flies off to find another male to do the same thing. The male will sit on the eggs and rears the hatchlings. Since the adults never see any humans on the ocean or in the far North, they can be approached rather closely.

Savannah Sparrow. Photo by John Tschopp.

Widening circles. Group shot of migrating shore birds. Photo by John Tschopp.

Solitary Sandpiper. Photo by John Tschopp.

Long-billed Dowitcher. Photo by John Tschopp.

Least Sandpiper. Photo by John Tschopp.

Lesser Yellowleg. Photo by John Tschopp.

Green-winged Teal, Long-billed Dowitcher, Least Sandpiper. Photo by John Tschopp.