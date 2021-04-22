Word of the week: learn to say kwékwa7 (“grandmother”)

Two years ago, I had the chance to speak with Skícza7ul Heather Joseph, of the N’Quatqua Nation, who is the language teacher at Signal Hill Elementary, about her remarkable work introducing the students, of all cultures, to Ucwalmícwts, the language of the people, of this land. She introduced me to this word, kwékwa7, as she looped Veronica Bikadi, her grandmother and mentor, into the conversation. I loved this reality – that grandmother was such a word of endearment and honour, and that the role her grandmothers are playing in her work, in her life, is essential.

Photo by Natalie Langmann, of Skícza7ul Heather Joseph with her kwékwa7, Veronica Bikadi, teaching kindergarteners Ucwalmícwts.
https://lisarichardsonbylines.com/2019/05/31/saving-the-world-one-word-at-a-time/

You can learn these words on the First Voices website, or download the app to your phone.

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s