On April 7, this was how Qwelísaoź, little hummingbird flower (or red flowering currant), was looking.

Ten days later, she’s not feeling so shy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNyjZbcsPXg/ Ribes sanguinem is one of the first bee-friendly plants of the season to appear.

Thanks to Amanda, who is running instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac at the moment, for her nature-loving eye and her suggestions to say or sing hello to the spring buds and blooms.

If you want to greet this flower by name, here is the name she is known by, in these parts.