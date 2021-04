The Pemberton Children’s Centre is raising funds to purchase new outside play toys for all their programs. Order hanging baskets, flower and vegetable starts through their fundraiser at https://pchildscentre.growingsmilesfundraising.com, before 5pm Tuesday April 27. (Pick up will be Friday May 14.)

You can also support the Pemberton branch of the Women’s Institute at their May 1 Plant and Bake sale.

Or pay a thoughtful visit to Willowcraft Farm on Saturday May 8.