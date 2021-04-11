Why everybody is reading “The Art of Taking it Easy” and laughing off the stress

Join the #BigLibraryRead digital book club! Borrow the ebook ‘The Art of Taking It Easy’ by Dr. Brian King from Libby with no waitlists or holds April 5-19, 2021!

Download the Libby app to get started.

The #BigLibraryRead is the first global digital book club and it is entirely free from your local library! How it works is one book is made available on OverDrive through Libby via ebook or audiobook WITHOUT holds meaning anyone and everyone can borrow it at the same time from their local library!

The Art of Taking It Easy

From a psychologist and stand-up comedian comes a practical, yet laugh-out-loud guide to embracing humor to reduce stress and live a happier, fuller life.

Dr. Brian King got a degree in psychology before becoming a world-touring comic and the host of humor therapy seminars attended by more than ten thousand people each year. In this brilliant guide he presents hands-on techniques for managing stress by rewiring our brains to approach potentially difficult situations through a lens of positivity. To do so, Dr. King explores what stress is, where it comes from, and what it does to our bodies and brains. He delves deep into how to address everyday stress—as well as anxiety, insecurities, repression, and negativity—and gives insight into resulting ailments such as anxiety disorders, depression, hypertension, obesity, substance abuse disorders, and more. Dr. King’s techniques are chemical and cost free, and embrace humor, resilience, relaxation, optimism, gratitude, and acceptance. Instead of a dry medical approach to dealing with stress, this unique volume is filled with life-changing tips and instructions presented with humor and a wealth of memorable, smile-inducing anecdotes.