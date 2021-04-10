Troy Knecht’s marathon has a few days left to remind us that it’s okay not to be okay and make sure men have access to help when they ask for it

Troy Knecht is in the midst of marathoning for mental health, literally running laps around Pemberton, to run 7 marathons, and raise awareness that it’s okay not to be okay, and to raise funds to make counselling more available for men, through the Sea to Sky Community Services Society.

Troy, after his first 2 days logging 7 hours, 42.2k, 1600m climbing, 1 billion smiles and a day full of amazing trails, riding conditions, and biking partners.





You can support his initiative here https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/marathoning-4-mens-mental-health/?fbclid=IwAR3E9_8mHsXi82Sdo_gQf97IEUdZJuASYIHQ6VlQ8hIgsVhK5PgWa3KWjpQ

He started April 4, and invites anyone to ride or run alongside him. Troy is a Brisbane-raised coach, who has just launched Boundless Coaching.

Marathoning 4 Men’s Mental Health

Join and support me on a personal endurance project that grew organically out of my deep passion for running and mountain biking and my ambition to shine the light on men’s mental health issues and counselling resources available in the local community.

Many of our sons, fathers, brothers, husbands and friends will experience mental health and wellness challenges and I feel that it is important that affordable professional resources and supporting organizations are readily available to all of them.

A lack of access to mental health services can deter men from reaching out and seeking help, leaving them struggling in silence and alone.

Donate today to support the counselling assistance fund managed by the Sea to Sky Community Services Society and you will be playing an important role in helping men in the local community get the mental health support they need.

You can make a difference.

In addition to raising much needed funding for the organization I hope that the project also encourages and creates healthy conversation around men’s mental health.

The perceived standards of masculinity and stigmas surrounding men seeking support for mental health issues continue to present challenges. In scenarios where a lack of conversation surrounding mental health related challenges exist, the absence of communication may lead to a worsening of wellness.

With your help I hope to encourage men that are struggling to reach out, connect with others and build relationships so they can find the help they need and generally feel comfortable talking about their personal challenges.

Thank you sincerely in advance for your support and involvement.

It is hugely appreciated.

Much love ❤️

Troy