Let’s Talk Climate Action – Public Information Session, Thursday April 8, 6pm



On Thursday, April 8th, from 6 – 7:15pm, join Village of Pemberton Staff and representatives from the Community Energy Association to talk about how to tackle Climate Change in our community. Learn how you can be part of the solution and Have Your Say to help us develop a local Community Climate Action Plan.

Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrc-ippz4qEtGl0QmTxiXvh4BYYJ7nVlTE?fbclid=IwAR102OSXu2j0AoZ6XiO_2KOCMu2FIL0a1SYaWkeNfSCVu0vaYVGLNI5gZi4

And check out https://haveyoursay.pemberton.ca for information about ways you can engage in current initiatives, like affordable housing, the Official Community Plan review, and the Climate Action Plan.

The Village of Pemberton explains, “We can see evidence of a warming planet every day. Any positive steps we take to tackle climate change is referred to as Climate Action. But in order to take action, we must first determine:

What are the biggest local sources of GHG emissions?

What volume of emissions do we create locally?

What bold actions can our community take to reduce our local production of GHG’s?

The creation of a Village of Pemberton Community Climate Action Plan will address these questions. We’ve started the process to develop a local plan. We have hired the Community Energy Association, a non-profit agency with much experience, to assist us in the development of this plan. We have reached out to key people and experts in our area for their help. And since it affects us all, we want everyone to be involved. To find out how you can be a part of the solution, contact Lisa Pedrini, Manager of Development Services at lpedrini@pemberton.ca “