Are you interested in taking your PMBIA Level 1 Mountain Bike Coaching Certification? PORCA’s Executive Director, Bree Thorlakson, is organizing a private course in Pemberton for April 17-18th. Please contact bree@porcabikes.com if interested and she will send more details when she gets them this week. Priority will be given to those interested in coaching for PORCA’s Youth Program this Spring and Summer, as more coaches are needed to be able to run these high demand programs.

